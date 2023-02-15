Hear it: Electric Dodge Charger Daytona's 'exhaust' updated with more muscular sound

The streets of The Windy City will be filled with the roar of V8 engines when NASCAR comes to town this summer, but things are already loud at the Chicago Auto Show.

Dodge brought its Charger Daytona SRT Banshee electric concept to the event and is showing off its unique "exhaust" system.

The production version of the battery-powered coupe is set to replace all of Dodge's V8-powered sports cars next year, but it is equipped with a couple of features to keep the classic muscle car experience alive.

Along with a multi-speed transmission that's not actually necessary for an electric car, but provides the physical impact of powerful gear changes under acceleration, the car also has something Dodge calls the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.

The technology generates noise with the help of a series of tubes, similar to a pipe organ, that give it a more natural sound than just playing a synthetic engine note through a speaker, as some electric vehicles do.

Dodge hasn't gone into detail about how it works yet, but said it has filed a patent for the design.

The feature also allows the car to be "revved" while stationary, and that's exactly what Dodge has been doing at the Chicago Auto Show.

Several videos posted online by visitors have captured the sound, which has apparently been updated with a deeper tone than it was originally demonstrated with when the non-Banshee version of the Charger Daytona SRT was first revealed last August.

According to Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, it is capable of generating a 126 decibel sound, which is exactly as loud as the supercharged V8 engine currently featured in the brand's Charger and Challenger Hellcat models. Kuniskis has also said further refinements are expected before the car goes on sale, and that the various power levels offered could be paired with different sounds.

Dodge hasn't said how powerful the Banshee will be, but there will be two other models below it with six power outputs ranging from 455 hp to 670 hp.