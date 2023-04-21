Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Motorcycles
Published

Harley-Davidson cuts price of its newest electric motorcycle

Livewire S2 Del Mar goes on sale this year

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride Video

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride

The brand's first electric bike

Better late … and cheaper … than never.

Harley-Davidson has trimmed the price of its upcoming Livewire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle ahead of its launch later this year.

Harley-Davidson created the Livewire brand in 2021 to sell battery-powered bikes while the historic brand name focuses on its traditional gas engine models.

The S2 Del Mar is Livewire's second offering after the One, which was originally launched in 2020 as a Harley-Davidson.

SOLO WOMAN FIRST TO RIDE ACROSS AFRICA ON AN ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

livewire del mar rider

The Livewire S2 Del Mar starts at $15,499. (Livewire)

The S2 Del Mar was originally scheduled to go on sale in early 2023, but its launch was delayed to later in the year.

Livewire began taking reservations for the S2 Del Mar last year with an estimated list price of $16,999, but has now lowered that to $15,499.

del mar livewire

The S2 Del Mar has a range of 110 miles per charge. (Livewire)

The middleweight bike has a city riding range of 110 miles per charge and can accelerate it to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The heavier Livewire One is similarly quick, but has a 146-mile range and a starting price of $22,799.

livewire handlebars

The S2 Del Mar can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. (Livewire)

Both motorcycles are assembled at Harley-Davidson's factory in York, Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new pricing makes the S2 Del Mar cheaper than all but the entry level Harley-Davidson Nightster, which starts at $13,499.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.