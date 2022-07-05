Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Motorcycles
Published

Harley-Davidson launches military-themed motorcycles

G.I. Enthusiast Collection salutes U.S. Armed Forces

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride Video

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire test ride

The LiveWire is one of the first battery-powered bikes from a major motorcycle maker and a dramatic departure for Harley-Davidson. Does it have the stuff to electrify the brand? Fox News Autos editor thew a leg over one to find out.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cap would approve.

Harley-Davidson has revealed a line of military-themed motorcycles that tip their hats to the brand's efforts during World War 2.

Harley-Davidson supplied the U.S. Army with thousands of WLA motorcycles during the war and continued to build it through 1952.

It was specially designed with features needed for combat duty in rough terrain, including fenders, heavy duty luggage racks and, in some cases, scabbards large enough for Thompson submachine guns.

The Harley-Davidson WLA is a military-spec motorcycle built during World War 2.

The Harley-Davidson WLA is a military-spec motorcycle built during World War 2. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Essentially a two-wheel version of the Willys Jeep, the WLA has lived on in pop culture as Captain America's ride in the Marvel universe.

The G.I. Enthusiast Collection salutes the U.S. Armed Forces.

The G.I. Enthusiast Collection salutes the U.S. Armed Forces. (Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson's new G.I. Enthusiast Collection pays homage to this history with an appearance package offered on the 2023 Pan America 1250 Special G.I. adventure bike and Tri Glide Ultra G.I. trike.

The Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is an adventure style bike.

The Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is an adventure style bike. (Harley-Davidson)

They don't get any mechanical upgrades, but feature olive drab paint and star graphics with H-D stencils on the tanks. The Tri Glide adds a USA logo on its trunk.

The Tri Glide Ultra G.I. is a three-wheel trike.

The Tri Glide Ultra G.I. is a three-wheel trike. (Harley-Davidson)

The brand said the pair "honors Harley-Davidson’s community of riders who have and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prices start at $20,799 for the Special G.I. and $38,099 for the Ultra G.I. Both are available now for a limited time and will be followed by additional Enthusiast Collection models with different themes.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos