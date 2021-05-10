Expand / Collapse search
Motorcycles
Published

Harley-Davidson launching LiveWire electric motorcycle brand

H-D currently sells one electric model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Harley-Davidson is going electric ... under a different name.

The motorcycle maker is launching a standalone brand called LiveWire to sell its upcoming lineup of battery-powered bikes.

The company released a LiveWire model in 2019 under the Harley-Davidson name, but will follow it up with the first LiveWire-branded model on July 8.

The LiveWire motorcycles will be sold through dedicated dealerships that will initially open in California before spreading nationwide with a focus on urban markets.

The original LiveWire is currently available at a starting price of $29,799.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos