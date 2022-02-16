Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buick
Published

'Groovy' electric Buick coming this summer. Will it be the Electra?

Buick's first electric vehicle coming soon.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision Video

Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision

The 2021 Buick Envision is the second-generation of the China-made compact utility vehicle and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it is very much a Buick.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's going to be an electric summer for Buick.

Buick will reveal its first electric model this Summer.

Buick will reveal its first electric model this Summer. (Buick)

The mid-level luxury brand has confirmed the upcoming reveal of its first electric car.

The announcement posted to its social media channels "We’re fans of all @GM EVs, but this summer we will show you our dreams of a groovy electric future," ad was accompanied by an image of the vehicle's headlight.

The Buick Electra concept debuted in China in 2020

The Buick Electra concept debuted in China in 2020 (Buick)

Further details have not been released, but the design of the light is very similar to the one featured on a Buick Electra concept SUV that was revealed in China in 2020.

The Buick Electrac concept is an all-electric compact SUV.

The Buick Electrac concept is an all-electric compact SUV. (Buick)

Buick currently exports the Envision SUV from China to the United States, so a shared electric model is well within the realm of possibility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This link is further evidenced by recent trademark filings on the Electra name by GM in the U.S. and Canada. The name was last used on a Buick model in 1990.

A view of a vintage Buick Riviera parked in Port-en-Bessin-Huppain. On Friday, December 28, 2018, in Port-en-Bessin-Huppain, Normandy, France. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A view of a vintage Buick Riviera parked in Port-en-Bessin-Huppain. On Friday, December 28, 2018, in Port-en-Bessin-Huppain, Normandy, France. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

However, while Electra is the obvious choice, the headlight in the teaser image features a vertical section with horizontal strakes that echo the lighting design on the classic Buick Riviera.

Either way, get ready for a blast from the past.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos