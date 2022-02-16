'Groovy' electric Buick coming this summer. Will it be the Electra?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's going to be an electric summer for Buick.

The mid-level luxury brand has confirmed the upcoming reveal of its first electric car.

The announcement posted to its social media channels "We’re fans of all @GM EVs, but this summer we will show you our dreams of a groovy electric future," ad was accompanied by an image of the vehicle's headlight.

Further details have not been released, but the design of the light is very similar to the one featured on a Buick Electra concept SUV that was revealed in China in 2020.

Buick currently exports the Envision SUV from China to the United States, so a shared electric model is well within the realm of possibility.

This link is further evidenced by recent trademark filings on the Electra name by GM in the U.S. and Canada. The name was last used on a Buick model in 1990.

However, while Electra is the obvious choice, the headlight in the teaser image features a vertical section with horizontal strakes that echo the lighting design on the classic Buick Riviera.

Either way, get ready for a blast from the past.