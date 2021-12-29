Return of the Buick Electra? New trademark application suggests it's on the way

File this one under "what took so long?" General Motors has applied for a new trademark on the Buick Electra name.

The moniker was previously used on a series of Buicks built from 1959 to 1990, but has been dormant since.

However, Buick debuted an all-electric Electra concept SUV in China last year that's built on GM's new Ultium platform, which will underpin all of its future battery-powered models.

The name obviously lends itself to such a vehicle and GM also trademarked it in Canada, which is no guarantee one will enter production, but certainly suggests something is in the works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While GM has already announced plans for electric Cadillacs, like the Lyriq, and electric pickups from Chevrolet and GMC, it hasn't yet offered any concrete information its plans for battery-powered Buicks.

Buick's current U.S. lineup is entirely composed of SUVs and includes the Envision, which is imported from China.