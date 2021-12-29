Expand / Collapse search
Return of the Buick Electra? New trademark application suggests it's on the way

Classic name set to be resurrected on electric model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
File this one under "what took so long?" General Motors has applied for a new trademark on the Buick Electra name.

The Buick Electra concept was revealed in China last year.

The Buick Electra concept was revealed in China last year. (Buick)

The moniker was previously used on a series of Buicks built from 1959 to 1990, but has been dormant since.

The Electra name was used on a series of models built from 1959 to 1990.

The Electra name was used on a series of models built from 1959 to 1990. (National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

However, Buick debuted an all-electric Electra concept SUV in China last year that's built on GM's new Ultium platform, which will underpin all of its future battery-powered models.

The Buick Electra concept is an SUV.

The Buick Electra concept is an SUV. (Buick)

The name obviously lends itself to such a vehicle and GM also trademarked it in Canada, which is no guarantee one will enter production, but certainly suggests something is in the works.

While GM has already announced plans for electric Cadillacs, like the Lyriq, and electric pickups from Chevrolet and GMC, it hasn't yet offered any concrete information its plans for battery-powered Buicks.

Buick's current U.S. lineup is entirely composed of SUVs and includes the Envision, which is imported from China.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos