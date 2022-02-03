Dustin Hoffman's 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster sold for $335,000

Dustin Hoffman's "Rain Man" Buick Roadmaster Convertible didn't exactly make it rain when it crossed the auction block, but did sell for more than expected.

The cream-colored 1949 Convertible used during the making of the Oscar-winning film had been owned by Hoffman since he bought it after production ended.

The 84-year-old said he put up for sale at the Bonhams Scottsdale auction because he's just been keeping it in storage and that it should be "driven, enjoyed, and cherished."

The auction house put a pre-sale estimate of $150,000 to $250,000 for the Buick, while Hagerty estimates a perfect example without the Hollywood connection is worth around $135,000.

When the hammer finally came down, the winning bidder ended up paying $335,000, including auction fees.

Unlike some movie cars, this one isn't one of a kind, however. Two were used on screen and the other one is still owned by director Barry Levinson, who sometimes displays it at classic car events.