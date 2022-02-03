Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buick
Published

Dustin Hoffman's 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster sold for $335,000

Hoffman has had the classic convertible in storage for years

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision Video

Test drive: 2021 Buick Envision

The 2021 Buick Envision is the second-generation of the China-made compact utility vehicle and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it is very much a Buick.

Dustin Hoffman's "Rain Man" Buick Roadmaster Convertible didn't exactly make it rain when it crossed the auction block, but did sell for more than expected.

Hoffman has owned the 1949 Buick Roadmaster from "Rain Man" since completing the film.

Hoffman has owned the 1949 Buick Roadmaster from "Rain Man" since completing the film. (Bonhams)

The cream-colored 1949 Convertible used during the making of the Oscar-winning film had been owned by Hoffman since he bought it after production ended.

The 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible 

The 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible  (Bonhams)

The 84-year-old said he put up for sale at the Bonhams Scottsdale auction because he's just been keeping it in storage and that it should be "driven, enjoyed, and cherished."

Hoffman's Buick has been in storage for many years.

Hoffman's Buick has been in storage for many years. (Bonhams)

The auction house put a pre-sale estimate of $150,000 to $250,000 for the Buick, while Hagerty estimates a perfect example without the Hollywood connection is worth around $135,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the hammer finally came down, the winning bidder ended up paying $335,000, including auction fees.

Unlike some movie cars, this one isn't one of a kind, however. Two were used on screen and the other one is still owned by director Barry Levinson, who sometimes displays it at classic car events.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos