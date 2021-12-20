Expand / Collapse search
Goodyear debuts high performance electric car replacement tire

Special tires cost $265 each

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Along with the transition to charging, another new thing electric vehicle owners need to learn is how different tire maintenance is from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Electric cars have a particular set of requirements for their rubber, which has to combine a low rolling resistance for efficiency with good grip for the torque put out by electric motors and a strong construction that can handle their relatively heavy weights.

While the vehicles are equipped with special tires from the factory, the choices for replacements have been limited compared to traditional tires, but now Goodyear is adding to the mix.

Following offerings from several brands, including Michelin and Bridgestone, Goodyear has launched the ElectricDrive GT, which features a unique design for high performance EVs.

In addition to a special tread pattern and rubber compound, the tires feature Goodyear's SoundComfort Technology, which is an internal insulation aimed at reducing the road noise that can be a particular issue for quiet electric vehicles.

The tire will first be offered in a 255/45R19 104W XL specification priced at $265 per tire and additional sizes will be added throughout 2022.

