The $107K GMC Sierra EV Denali electric pickup 'sold out' in 15 minutes

The GMC Sierra EV Denali is going to be a quick truck, but you may have been too slow to get your hands on one.

The reservations book for the $107,000 electric pickup was filled and closed just 15 minutes after it debuted last Thursday.

The full-size truck is debuting in a limited Edition 1 trim in early 2024; that was the only one initially made available.

GMC has not said exactly how many Edition 1s it will build, but the brand's boss, Duncan Aldred, told Automotive News it would be less than 10,000.

The reservations are not binding and only require a $100 deposit, but GMC received over 77,000 for the entire Hummer EV truck lineup before it stopped taking new ones.

The Sierra EV Denali features a 754 horsepower all-wheel-drivetrain that can accelerate it to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds and a driving range of over 400 miles per charge, according to GMC.

It is rated to tow 9,500 pounds, carry a payload of 1,300 pounds and will offer GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system, which combines adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and facial recognition technology to allow the driver to take their hands and feet off the wheel and pedals as long as they continue to pay attention to the road.

"It's pretty amazing," Aldred said. "A few years ago, when we were planning Hummer, the amount of vehicles sold over $100,000 in the entire industry was not that many. Now, that has radically changed in the last three years. There's been a rapid increase in vehicle prices and there's been an even quicker rise at the top end. We expect to sell out really quite quickly."

GMC will add an entry-level Sierra EV Elevation priced around $50,000 in 2025 alongside a Sierra EV AT4 off-road model that has not been priced yet in 2025.