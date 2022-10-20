2024 GMC Sierra EV pickup debuts with Max Power, long range and a huge price

GMC is pulling into the EV lead.

The automaker has unveiled the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali, which will likely make it the first brand with two electric pickups in its lineup.

The Sierra EV joins the Hummer EV that debuted this year and shares its Ultium electric vehicle platform but with a more traditional pickup style than its extreme off-road sibling.

"It's really the mainstream pickup truck for the everyday customer that wants to drive that traditional size and width of vehicle," chief engineer Nicole Kraatz told Fox News Digital's The Fox Garage.

The four-door crew cab has a 5 foot, 11 inch bed that can be extended to 9 feet into the cabin by opening a MultiPro midgate that allows the seats to be folded down and the rear window removed.

A storage space GMC called the eTrunk is found under the hood where an engine would usually be.

The Sierra EV will launch in early 2024 with the top-of-the-line luxurious Denali Edition 1 trim, which is equipped with all the bells and whistles and priced at $107,000. But a $50,000 model will be added.

"If they're going to make their first foray into an electric truck, Denali is where they want to be," Molly Peck, GMC's head of marketing, said GMC customers told the company during market research. "Denali for them signals the best."

The Sierra EV Denali has a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain that produces 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque in Max Power mode, which can accelerate it to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds.

It has a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack, the same as the top Hummer EV and the largest of any vehicle, which provides over 400 miles of range between charges.

The 800-volt electrical architecture is capable of charging at speeds of up to 350 kilowatts and can add 100 miles of electricity in 10 minutes at a public fast charging station. The battery can also provide enough off-board power to power essential home appliances for up to 21 days during an outage through an integration system that will be sold through the Ultium Home line.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 trim has a towing capacity of 9,500 pounds and can carry up to 1,300 pounds on board. It rides on an adaptive air suspension system and is equipped with four-wheel steering that allows it to make tighter turns than a traditional vehicle and also drive diagonally at a 10-degree angle in what GMC calls CrabWalk mode.

The interior has a full glass roof and is trimmed in authentic open-pore wood, aluminum and stainless steel. A wide rectangular digital display serves as the instrument cluster while the infotainment system gets a 16.8-inch tablet-style touchscreen with an embedded volume knob and a row of multifunctional toggles beneath it.

Electronic driver aids include a 360-degree camera system and GM's Super Cruise, which is a hands-off lane-keeping adaptive cruise control that is being upgraded to be able to operate on over 400,000 miles of pre-mapped roads across the U.S. and Canada, including Route 66.

The Sierra EV Denali will be sold alongside the Chevrolet Silverado EV that's also built on the Ultium platform and will compete against the higher-end versions of the Ford F-150 Lightning and yet to be revealed Ram Revolution electric pickup.

Ford has raised the base price of the entry-level F-150 Lightning Pro work truck from $41,660 to,$53,769 over the course of this year, citing inflationary pressures, and the Hummer EVs price has been increased by $6,250. But Kraatz said GMC plans to hit the $50,000 mark when the base Sierra EV Elevation trim launches in 2025.

"We are actually going to be able to do it, absolutely," Kraatz said.

A rugged Sierra EV AT4 off-road model will arrive with the Elevation at a yet to be announced price point.