Freddie Mercury's Rolls-Royce being auctioned to help victims of Ukraine war

The opening sequence of the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" features the star being chauffeured the Live Aid concert in a silver Rolls-Royce.

It is an accurate depiction of the singer's life, as he owned a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow from 1979 until his death in 1991.

The Queen song "I'm in Love With My Car" was written and sung by drummer Roger Taylor, but Mercury also appreciated fine cars.

Mercury never had a proper driver's license, according to his former assistant Peter Freestone, but did own several vehicles, including a Daimler and Lincoln Town Car, and the Rolls-Royce was his main form of transportation around London.

His sister Kashmira kept it from his death until 2013, when it was sold at auction for 74,600 British pounds, which is equivalent to approximately $105,000 today and was six times the pre-auction estimate. It was purchased by Ukranian celebrity Andriy Danylko, Out Magazine reported. Danylko has not publicly discussed the auction, but had refused to leave Kyiv and often speaks in support of the country's defiance against the Russian invasion.

The car is now being put up for auction to raise money for victims of the Ukraine war, with the proceeds being donated to the Superhuman Center, which is a medical program in Lviv supported by a Richard Branson, Sting and others, that is focused on providing prosthetic, reconstructive and post-traumatic stress disorder treatment to victims of the war in Ukraine.

The car is painted a color called Silver Chalice and has a blue interior. The V8-powered sedan's odometer shows 62,373 miles, but it has been in storage for an extended period and likely needs service before it can be safely used on the road again.

It is equipped with a car phone from the era and an unassuming Sharp cassette deck that is a far cry from the types of stereos seen in musician's luxury cars today.

The vehicle is being offered at RM Sotheby's London auction on November 5, which also features a collection of 15 million-dollar supercars being sold by one owner that's billed as the Gran Turismo Collection.