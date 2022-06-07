Expand / Collapse search
Music
Published

Queen's unreleased Freddie Mercury song 'Face It Alone' to debut in September: 'Hiding in plain sight'

Brian May and Roger Taylor confirmed Queen will release new song featuring their late frontman

By Tom Tapp | Deadline
Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor this weekend confirmed to the BBC that the band would be releasing a new song featuring the band’s late, legendary frontman Freddie Mercury called "Face It Alone."

Taylor called it, "a little gem from Freddie," culled from the sessions for their 13th studio album, "The Miracle," which was released in 1989. Mercury died two years later.

Taylor said in the interview that they’d "kind of forgotten about" the tune, calling it "wonderful" and "real discovery."

Freddie Mercury of Queen passed away in 1991 at age 45.

Freddie Mercury of Queen passed away in 1991 at age 45. (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

He then teased, "I think it’s going to be out in September."

May added, "It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’ But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this.’ It’s like kind of stitching bits together… But it’s beautiful. It’s touching."

British rock band Queen, London, 1973, from left, drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May and bassist John Deacon.

British rock band Queen, London, 1973, from left, drummer Roger Taylor, singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May and bassist John Deacon. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

"It’s a very passionate piece," Taylor agreed.

In its 1989 review, Rolling Stone called "The Miracle" too "bogged down by synthesizers and pinging drum machines." But, the magazine’s review lauded the lead singer’s contributions.

"Basically, ‘The Miracle’ is a showcase for Freddie Mercury and his love of sweeping, quasi-operatic vocals. And indeed, Mercury – especially on the title track – has never sounded better," reads the review.

Brian May of Queen performs during the Rhapsody tour, at The O2 Arena on June 5, 2022, in London. 

Brian May of Queen performs during the Rhapsody tour, at The O2 Arena on June 5, 2022, in London.  (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

That’s one good sign for fans anticipating "Face It Alone."

