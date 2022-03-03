Formula One permanently cancels Russian Grand Prix

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Formula One has terminated its long-term contract with organizers of the Russian Grand Prix, following the cancelation of the 2022 event.

"Russia will not have a race in the future," the series said.

The contract had been scheduled to run through 2025, with the race moving from Sochi to Saint Petersburg in 2023.

On Wednesday, the FIA ruled that the contract for the 2022 race had been terminated for reason of force majeure as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA also banned the display of Russian and Belarusian flags and symbols, along with the playing of their national anthems, at any event under its jurisdiction and suspended its sanctioning and funding of events in both countries.

The permanent removal of the Russian event opens a spot on the 23-race calendar that could be filled by an event held in Las Vegas as soon as next year. Formula One has been in discussions with the city and Nevada about adding a third U.S. race there, which would join the currently scheduled events in Miami and Austin.

A replacement for the 2022 Russian Grand Prix has not yet been announced.