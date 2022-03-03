Expand / Collapse search
Racing
Published

Formula One permanently cancels Russian Grand Prix

Calendar spot could go to America

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Formula One has terminated its long-term contract with organizers of the Russian Grand Prix, following the cancelation of the 2022 event.

The Russian Grand Prix had been held at the Sochi Autodrom since 2014.

The Russian Grand Prix had been held at the Sochi Autodrom since 2014. (Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images)

"Russia will not have a race in the future," the series said.

The contract had been scheduled to run through 2025, with the race moving from Sochi to Saint Petersburg in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 Russian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen (L) and Carlos Sainz (R).

Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 Russian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen (L) and Carlos Sainz (R). (Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the FIA ruled that the contract for the 2022 race had been terminated for reason of force majeure as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The FIA also banned the display of Russian and Belarusian flags and symbols, along with the playing of their national anthems, at any event under its jurisdiction and suspended its sanctioning and funding of events in both countries.

Las Vegas was the site of the Grand Prix of Caesars Palace, which was held in 1981 and 1982.

Las Vegas was the site of the Grand Prix of Caesars Palace, which was held in 1981 and 1982. (Bernard Cahier/Getty Images)

The permanent removal of the Russian event opens a spot on the 23-race calendar that could be filled by an event held in Las Vegas as soon as next year. Formula One has been in discussions with the city and Nevada about adding a third U.S. race there, which would join the currently scheduled events in Miami and Austin.

A replacement for the 2022 Russian Grand Prix has not yet been announced.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos