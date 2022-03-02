FIA bans Russian and Belarusian flags and anthems from auto racing, but not their drivers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) has announced new sanctions and rules regarding Russian and Belarusian participation in racing events under its jurisdiction.

The motorsports governing body will allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete in all series, including Formula One, but they will have to do so under the FIA flag, rather than those of their countries, "subject to specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality, until further notice."

The FIA has also banned any international or regional events from being held in Russia or Belarus and the use of their anthems, flags and national symbols at venues, on cars or on drivers' uniforms.

The organization will also suspend the payment of any grants to Russian and Belarusian FIA Members, and has officially canceled the Russian Grand Prix, which was removed from the series calendar last week, under force majeure.

"I want to thank the Council members for their prompt action in deciding these measures in the interests of sport and peace. We stand in solidarity with Leonid Kostyuchenko, the President of the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU) and the wider FIA family in the country. The measures taken today recognize the authority of the FAU in Ukraine and are also aligned with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a news release on the agreement.

"We are in active discussions with our members as we continue to extend our compassion and support in their time of need. We sincerely hope for a peaceful resolution to their intolerable hardship."

The new rules leave the future of Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin in a state of limbo. The Russian is a member of the Haas F1 team and the son of the owner of its title sponsor, Russian fertilizer giant Urakali.

Haas removed the name of the company and the colors of the Russian flag from its cars during a test session last week and said it was monitoring the situation regarding international sanctions before making a decision on its future.

Haas has not yet commented on the FIA's action.