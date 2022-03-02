UK bans Russian and Belarusian racing drivers from competing in the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The motorsports governing body of the United Kingdom has announced a ban on Russians and Belarusians from competing in the country, it announced on Wednesday.

The action means that no driver, team or official from either nation will be allowed to take part in any racing events, and the national symbols, colors and flags of both countries can not be displayed.

"The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict," Motorsports UK chair David Richards said in a news release on the decision.

"We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU)."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATE

On Tuesday, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) ruled that Russian and Belarusian drivers can take part in events it sanctions around the world, but must do so under the FIA flag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richards said Motorsports UK's decision came after consultations with the U.K. government and other national sporting bodies "to ensure that there is a unilateral response to the crisis."R

The ban includes the British Grand Prix scheduled for July 3 and would prevent Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin, who is Russian, from competing if he remains on the team.

Haas F1 has not made a final decision on Mazepin's participation in the 2022 season, but could replace him with its reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi of Brazil in the U.K., if necessary.