Wild Ford SuperVan revealed with 1,973 horsepower

This should impress the folks at the loading dock.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan is a custom racing truck designed as a showcase for the brand's efforts in electrification.

The outrageous machine is making its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K.

It will be driven at the event by two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans champion Romain Dumas.

The vehicle is the fourth in a line of SuperVans stretching back to 1971, when Ford wrapped a Transit body around the chassis of one its Le Mans-winning GT40 race cars (as featured in "Ford v Ferrari") to promote the new Transit.

A new one followed in 1984 based off of Ford's endurance racing car of that era and a third in 1994 that was powered by the Formula One Ford Cosworth V8.

The new SuperVan is a collaboration between Ford Performance and Austrian race car builder STARD, who started with the chassis of an E-Transit Custom electric van, but replaced pretty much everything else.

The SuperVan features a composite body with some styling elements that echo the Ford GT race car, including its tapered greenhouse with flow-through bodywork and large rear diffuser.

It's all supported by a steel spaceframe and the interior is stripped out save for the driver's controls and a large touchscreen display like the ones in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning.

The powertrain consists of four electric motors with a combined output of 1,973 hp (2,000 PS or metric horsepower), a 50 kWh battery pack and power controls that can handle high output scenarios, like accelerating to 60 mph in less than two seconds.

"We’re bringing SuperVan into the 21st century with 2,000 PS of all-electric power for unmatched excitement and unmistakable styling inspired by the new E-Transit Custom. But performance isn’t all about horsepower – the Electric SuperVan’s processing power means engineers can use real-time vehicle data to optimize its performance, just like on a top-level racing car," Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said.

The SuperVan's programming includes a variety of drive modes that modify its characteristics for track driving, drag racing, drifting, etc., and even includes a "tire cleaning" setting that locks the brakes at one end while the other does a burnout.

The production version of the E-Transit can't do that. It is a rear-wheel-drive van with 266 hp and a driving range of up to 126 miles per charge that starts at $51,880 in the U.S.