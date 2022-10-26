Party’s over: Ford Fiesta to be discontinued after 47 years

It was the little car that could.

The Ford Fiesta will end a 47-year production run next June, the automaker has confirmed.

Ford has built over 16 million of the subcompact cars over seven generations, and it remains the all-time best-selling vehicle in the United Kingdom.

The Fiesta was offered twice in the United States, once from 1978 to 1980 and again from 2011 to 2019.

Sales ended in the U.S. as Ford shifted toward a primarily SUV-based lineup.

The Fiesta has been sold and built at various locations around the world during its lifetime, but is currently produced only at Ford’s Cologne, Germany, factory, which is set to be converted to electric vehicle production.

Ford paid tribute to the Fiesta with a heartwarming video depicting a British man reading a book to his grandson called "Fiesta: My Little Family Car," that recounts the car’s history in children’s storybook fashion.

Ford has not said exactly what will replace the Fiesta in its lineup, but the end of the video teases the arrival of an electric version of its Puma subcompact SUV.

The boy asks, "is the story finished?" To which the grandfather says, "well, this one is, but the next one’s just beginning," followed by shots of a Puma pulling out of a garage equipped with a charging station.