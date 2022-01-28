A new Ford Bronco just sold for $500,000. Here's why

The new Ford Bronco is one of the hottest vehicles on the market these days, with some listing for tens of thousands of dollars over MSRP. Or hundreds of thousands.

A Ford Bronco was sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction on Thursday night for $500,000, but the money went to a good cause, not a flipper.

The custom truck was sold to raise money for Detroit's Pope Francis Center, which provides services for the city's homeless population.

The four-door was a limited First Edition model finished in a special Wimbledon White paint job with red trim and equipped with white-painted steel wheels, off-road equipment and Pope Francis Center badging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sky-high price wasn't a record for the new Bronco, however, as the very first 2021 model was auctioned at the same event last year for $1,075,000 to benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound.