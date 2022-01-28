Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

A new Ford Bronco just sold for $500,000. Here's why

Charity truck raised money for Pope Francis Center

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

The new Ford Bronco is one of the hottest vehicles on the market these days, with some listing for tens of thousands of dollars over MSRP. Or hundreds of thousands.

A Ford Bronco was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event for $500,000 to raise money for the Pope Francis Center.

A Ford Bronco was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event for $500,000 to raise money for the Pope Francis Center. (Barrett-Jackson)

A Ford Bronco was sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction on Thursday night for $500,000, but the money went to a good cause, not a flipper.

The 2021 Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition features several custom touches.

The 2021 Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition features several custom touches. (Ford)

The custom truck was sold to raise money for Detroit's Pope Francis Center, which provides services for the city's homeless population.

The interior of the Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition was finished to match the white exterior.

The interior of the Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition was finished to match the white exterior. (Ford)

The four-door was a limited First Edition model finished in a special Wimbledon White paint job with red trim and equipped with white-painted steel wheels, off-road equipment and Pope Francis Center badging.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sky-high price wasn't a record for the new Bronco, however, as the very first 2021 model was auctioned at the same event last year for $1,075,000 to benefit the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos