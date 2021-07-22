'Used' 2021 Ford Broncos listed for over $100,000

The last thing you want to do in a 4x4 off-road vehicle is flip it, but that's what some 2021 Ford Bronco owners are trying to do -- so to speak -- with their new SUVs.

Several of the in-demand model, which is just starting to hit dealers and remains in very low supply due to production delays, have been listed online with six-figure prices as high as $150,000.

New Bronco prices range from $30,000 to $63,000, but it's sold out for the first year and possibly the second, which offers an opportunity to those who have taken delivery to make a profit if they don't mind waiting to buy a new one down the road.

Motor 1 found several Ebay listings with Buy it Now prices of $150,000 and, as of this writing, the high bid for at least one active auction with several days left had reached $95,000. There are also multiple listings on Facebook Marketplace at $100,000 or more.

A few Ford dealers are getting into the act, as well. Fox News Autos recently spotted a Bronco listed for $150,000, while the high price on Cars.com is currently $99,999.

Most dealers appear to be sticking closer to the MSRP, and a number have publicly pledged to do that, but a Ford spokesman told Motor Authority last year that the automaker wouldn't make an effort to reign in any "additional dealer markup" on the truck.