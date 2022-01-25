Ford Bronco 'Popemobile' built to help the homeless

The Ford Bronco is coming to the rescue.

Ford has built a Bronco that's being auctioned to raise money for the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, which provides services for the city's homeless population.

The custom truck was donated by area car dealer, David Fischer Jr., and uniquely customized with inspiration from the original 1966 Bronco.

The four-door SUV is a sold-out First Edition trim that's been finished in Ford's iconic Wimbledon White paint, which isn't offered on the current Bronco, accented by red stripes above the rockers along with a silver grille and bumper trim.

Old-school painted Detroit Steel Wheels, brush bar, an off-road light package and Pope Francis Center badging round out the look, which is echoed on the interior.

It's not the first Ford Bronco with a Papal connection. During his visit to the U.S. in 1979, Pope John Paul II was driven around New York City in a Bronco designed by Ford that was equipped with a raer platform for him to stand on.

The Pope Francis Center platform will be sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale on Wednesday, January 26, where the first of the new generation Broncos was auctioned for $1,075,000, with the proceeds going toward the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound.

