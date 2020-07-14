Here's how much each of the 2021 Ford Bronco models cost

The 2021 Ford Bronco revealed Monday night won't be in showrooms until next spring, but you can reserve one now.

The midsized SUV is available with either two or four doors in six production trims, plus a limited top of the line First Edition model.

Here's the breakdown on price (add $4,700 for four-doors):

Base: $29,995

The base is the most stripped-down Bronco and targetted at customizers. It comes standard with a 270 hp 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 7-speed manual transmission, part-time 4WD, 5 G.O.A.T. drive modes and 16-inch steel wheels. A 10-speed automatic transmission, automatic 4WD system, 310 hp 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 and 'Sasquatch' off-road package with 35-inch tires, special wheels, upgraded suspension and locking front and rear differentials are optional.

Big Bend: $34,480

Big Bend adds 17-inch alloy wheels, leather trim, an additional G.O.A.T mode to Base and makes available heated seats, Co-Pilot360 driver aids and improved lighting.

Black Diamond: $37,545

The more off-road-focused Black Diamond is trimmed with waterproof marine-grade vinyl upholstery and equipped with a heavy-duty bumper with removable end caps, rock rails, skid plates, auxiliary switches and seven G.O.A.T. modes.

Outer Banks: $40,450

The Outer Banks is the most chill model, with a mix of style and capability that includes 18-inch wheels, body color fender flares and door handles, six G.O.A.T. modes, side steps, heated seats with available leather trim plus available options packages that offer upscale features like a wireless charging pad, a 12-inch infotainment screen and adaptive cruise control.

Badlands: $43,590

The Badlands is like a Black Diamond that loses the standard Sasquatch package (still optional), but gets a unique suspension with a disconnectable swaybar and 33-inch tires for improved rock crawling capability. If fact, it has a G.O.A.T. mode named Rock Crawl, steel rear bumper, and can be optioned up with all of the luxury equipment on offer.

Wildtrak: $50,370

Basically an Outer Banks with a wild side, the Badlands adds the Sasquatch package, full-time four-wheel-drive system, the V6 with10-speed transmission and seven G.O.A.T. modes including Baja that makes it a high-speed desert runner.

First Edition: $60,800, but ...

The First Edition is a Badlands with Wildtrak exterior features, an Outer Banks interior and all of the options packages standard. Unfortunately for those interested, Ford will only build 3,500 of them and the reservations book is already full.

