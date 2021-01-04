Fisker reveals 'radical' electric pickup

Startup automaker Fisker’s first electric vehicle isn’t expected to go on sale until late 2022, but it has big(ger) plans for its second.

Company founder Henrik Fisker has posted a concept rendering of a "lifestyle pick up" to LinkedIn that "might" follow the Ocean SUV in the lineup.

The image shows a pickup with a raked windshield, bulging fenders and dramatic angular elements. Fisker notes that the final product will look "way more radical."

The model, which was not named but has previously been teased as the Alaska, joins a growing segment of upcoming electric pickups that includes the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC HUMMER EV, Rivan R1T, Lordstown Endurance and battery-powered Ford F-150.

California-based Fisker has entered an agreement with Manga for it to build the Ocean in Austria using an electric platform engineered by the automotive contract manufacturer that will be equipped with a body designed by Fisker. The compact SUV is advertised with a starting price of $37,995 and a driving range of 250-300 miles between charges.

Along with the Ocean and the pickup, Fisker has promised to launch another crossover and a sedan by 2025.