Musk says new Tesla Cybertruck is coming 'soon'

The folks at Safelite may want to get ready, because Tesla’s about to unveil a new Cybertruck.

The electric pickup first made its debut last November at a very eventful event where Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen cracked its so-called “armor glass” windows with a metal ball while trying to demonstrate how strong they were.

In the months since, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the radical design was being tweaked for production, which is slated to begin in Texas next fall.

This week, he responded to a follower on Twitter asking when the world may get a look at the update.

Musk has previously noted that they were making several “small improvements” that could include lowering the window line and leveling the character line, which could result in less of a wedge look. He also confirmed that it will be made from the same type of stainless steel as the Starship from his rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla is aiming to offer the Cybertruck at a starting price of $39,990 for a single-motor, two-wheel-drive model with 250 miles of range, while the top of the line $69,990 tri-motor all-wheel-drive will be able to go 500 miles and tow over 14,000 pounds.

WHAT IS TESLA'S "TIGHT WOLVERINE" TRUCK? FOX NEWS AUTOS INVESTIGATES

In October, General Motors took the wraps off of the electric GMC HUMMER EV pickup that is set to go on sale around the same time as the Cybertruck at a starting price of $112,595. Reservations for the first year of production were filled within an hour, although GM did not say how many it plans to produce.

Estimates on the number of Cybertruck reservations range from 200,000 to 750,000, according to various reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP