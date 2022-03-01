Stellantis reveals first electric Jeep, says Ram EV pickup will be 'the best'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeep has taken the wraps off of the first of two all-electric models coming to its lineup soon.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Jeep parent Stellantis, said Tuesday during a presentation on the automaker's long-term strategic outlook that the SUV will be on sale early next year, referring to it as a "lifestyle family" vehicle, and added that an pure off-road Jeep would be joining it for the 2024 model year.

Tavares shared an image of the vehicle, but not its name or any technical details. However, the yellow utility vehicle appears to be similar in size to the current Jeep Compass.

He also reconfirmed that an electric Ram 1500 pickup will be available in 2024 and said it would be "the best" in the segment, with class-leading range, towing and charging speed. Ford and General Motors will both have full-size electric pickups on sale by the time the Ram hits showrooms.

Following the electric light duty Ram, the company will add a heavy duty model equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that will provide a combination of long range with quick refueling capability.

Earlier in February, Ram CEO Mike Koval said the electric Ram 1500 would be offered in a "class shattering" extended range model that uses an internal combustion engine to generate electricity for longer trips after the battery has been depleted.

Tavares also said that a concept version of the previously announced electric Dodge muscle car will be revealed later this year.