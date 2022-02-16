Expand / Collapse search
Jeep is going 2-wheeling with off-road electric scooter

Razor RX200 is the first Trail Rated scooter

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep may be best known for its 4x4s, but its newest model is a 1x2.

(Jeep)

The automaker has partnered with Razor on an electric scooter that's designed to go off-road like its SUVs.

Razor unveiled its new electric scooter, the Jeep® RX200, in collaboration with the Jeep® brand.

The RX200 features heavy duty 8-inch tires with a knobby tread that can handle rough terrain, if not extreme rock crawling.

Its 200-watt motor is equivalent to about a quarter-horsepower and can propel it to a top speed of 12 mph, while a rear disc brake takes care of the stopping. It doesn't have an official riding range in miles, but the brands say it can go up to 40 minutes per charge.

Unfortunately, although it is advertised for adult use, the RX200 isn't a heavy hauler like Jeep's SUVs. Its maximum rider weight is just 154 pounds, but they are provided with a grippy platform to stand on that's embedded with a topographical map design.

The RX200 is priced at $499 and is on sale now.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos