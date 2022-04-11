Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

First Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible, Ford Bronco Raptor sold for $1.35 million at charity auction

Milestone cars raise money for education and conservation

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The Ford Bronco Raptor can fly Video

The Ford Bronco Raptor can fly

Ford Performance Chief Engineer Carl Widmann enters The Fox Garage for a deep dive into the 2022 Ford Raptor high performance SUV.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two milestone automobiles raised $1.35 million for charities at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach this past weekend.

The first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach event for $1 million.

The first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach event for $1 million. (Barrett-Jackson)

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible and Ford Bronco Raptor were each the first of their respective models built.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is powered by a 670 hp V8.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is powered by a 670 hp V8. (Barrett-Jackson)

The Z06 is a racing-inspired version of the Corvette with a 670 hp V8 that makes it the most powerful vehicle in Chevrolet's lineup. It was offered at the event to raise money for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund supporting higher education for Black Americans.

NASCAR team owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick won the auction with a bid of $1 million. Hendrick's team runs Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and he often gives back through GM's charity auctions. In fact, in January he bought the first Z06 coupe for a Barret-Jackson charity record of $3.6 million, with all the proceeds going to Operation Homefront.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is the highest-performing version of the SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is the highest-performing version of the SUV. (Ford)

Ford sent the Bronco Raptor across the block on behalf of the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound. The high-performance model is equipped with a 400 hp turbocharged V6 and a unique suspension system designed for high-speed off-road driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first regular version of the new Bronco raised $1,075,000 at a Barrett-Jackson event last year for the same causes.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos