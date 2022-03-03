Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

NASCAR's Rick Hendrick donating $200,000 to Ukraine

Will add $2,000 for ever lap Kyle Larson leads at Las Vegas

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will be racing for a cause at Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event in Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson's Team Hendrick Chevrolet will support the Samaritan's Purse disaster relief efforts in Ukraine at the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race.

Kyle Larson's Team Hendrick Chevrolet will support the Samaritan's Purse disaster relief efforts in Ukraine at the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Team owner Rick Hendrick has announced that he is donating $200,000 to the Samaritan's Purse disaster relief efforts in Ukraine and will add $2,000 for every lap Larson leads during the race.

"Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness," Hendrick said "We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children."

Larson's #5 Chevrolet will also feature a Samaritan's Purse logo to help promote its efforts. Larson led 150 laps on his way to victory at the 2021 edition of the race.

"We hope to encourage others to support Ukraine, whether it be through Samaritan’s Purse or one of the other organizations providing critical humanitarian relief," Hendrick said. "We cannot ignore the disaster that is unfolding."

Larson won the race at Las Vegas last March.

Larson won the race at Las Vegas last March. (Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR is allowing teams to show support for Ukraine on their cars, but the wording/context must be approved by the series.

Richard Childress Racing team owner Richard Childress on Wednesday pledged to donate one million rounds of ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine, but has not said if his team's cars will feature any messaging related to it at Las Vegas.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos