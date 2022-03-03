NASCAR's Rick Hendrick donating $200,000 to Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will be racing for a cause at Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event in Las Vegas.

Team owner Rick Hendrick has announced that he is donating $200,000 to the Samaritan's Purse disaster relief efforts in Ukraine and will add $2,000 for every lap Larson leads during the race.

"Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness," Hendrick said "We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children."

Larson's #5 Chevrolet will also feature a Samaritan's Purse logo to help promote its efforts. Larson led 150 laps on his way to victory at the 2021 edition of the race.

"We hope to encourage others to support Ukraine, whether it be through Samaritan’s Purse or one of the other organizations providing critical humanitarian relief," Hendrick said. "We cannot ignore the disaster that is unfolding."

According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, NASCAR is allowing teams to show support for Ukraine on their cars, but the wording/context must be approved by the series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richard Childress Racing team owner Richard Childress on Wednesday pledged to donate one million rounds of ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine, but has not said if his team's cars will feature any messaging related to it at Las Vegas.