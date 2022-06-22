First $149,990 Cadillac Escalade-V SUV to be sold at charity auction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cadillac Escalade-V raises the bar for full-size SUV performance, and the first one will raise something else.

Cadillac is sending Escalade-V #001 across the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson event in Las Vegas on Fourth of July weekend with the proceeds of the sale benefiting the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit.

The school was originally founded as the Lewis College of Business in 1928 and closed in 2013, but reopened as Michigan's only Historically Black College or University last year.

The $149,990 Escalade-V going on sale this year is both the most expensive and most powerful Cadillac ever.

It uses a 682 hp version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that's also featured in the CT5-V Blackwing sedan. With 653 lb-ft of torque it's able to accelerate the three-ton truck to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The Escalade-V is available in standard length and extended ESV models, both with a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

General Motors has partnered with Barrett-Jackson on several charity auctions in recent years that have resulted in eye-popping prices being paid.

The first CT5-V Blackwing was sold in April for $250,000, more than double its list price, while the first GMC Hummer EV pickup received a high bid of $2.5 million last year.