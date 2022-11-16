Fiat 500e microcar returning to USA in 2024

It's (almost) back.

Fiat will begin selling an all-new version of the iconic 500 in the U.S in 2024, the automaker has announced in conjunction with the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The previous edition of the microcar was discontinued here after 2019 amid slow sales just as it was being redesigned for other countries.

The Italian brand currently offers just one model in the U.S., the 500x subcompact SUV.

MORE AUTO NEWS FROM FOX NEWS DIGITAL

The 500 is returning only as the electric 500e, which is available overseas for around $25,000 with a range of 200 miles per charge.

It's available as a two-door, a convertible and also with a third rear-hinged half-door on the passenger side.

The 2019 500e last sold in the U.S. listed for just under $35,000 and had an EPA-rated range of 84 miles per charge.

Fiat will reveal the official U.S. spec car at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show next November but brought three custom European models to show it off.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

They were designed with the help of designers from Italian brands Giorgio Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giorgio Armani car is painted with a special top coat that chemically reacts with air to reduce pollutants and bacteria when activated by UV light; the Kartell finished the brand's signature blue color and the Bulgari car's interior has been redone in an elaborate Roman-inspired design.