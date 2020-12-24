Fiat kills 124 Spider and 500L, leaving it with just one model to sell in the US

Fiat is now the smallest car brand in the U.S.

Not because all of its models are tiny, but because it only sells one car.

The Italian automaker has announced it will be discontinuing the 124 Spider convertible and 500L.

With the recent departure of the iconic 500 microcompact, dealers will be left with just the 500X utility vehicle.

Pricing for the 2021 500X starts at $24,840 with standard all-wheel-drive and a 177 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Fiat, which offers an extensive lineup of vehicles in other markets, has not announced any future plans for the U.S., which could be affected by Fiat Chrysler's upcoming merger with PSA Group, the owner of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.