Fiat
Published

Fiat kills 124 Spider and 500L, leaving it with just one model to sell in the US

500X is Fiat's last stand

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fiat is now the smallest car brand in the U.S.

Not because all of its models are tiny, but because it only sells one car.

The Italian automaker has announced it will be discontinuing the 124 Spider convertible and 500L.

The Fiat 500X is the brand's only 2021 model year offering.

The Fiat 500X is the brand's only 2021 model year offering. (Fiat)

With the recent departure of the iconic 500 microcompact, dealers will be left with just the 500X utility vehicle.

ELECTRIC FIAT 500 IS FORBIDDEN FRUIT FOR U.S.

Pricing for the 2021 500X starts at $24,840 with standard all-wheel-drive and a 177 hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Fiat, which offers an extensive lineup of vehicles in other markets, has not announced any future plans for the U.S., which could be affected by Fiat Chrysler's upcoming merger with PSA Group, the owner of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos