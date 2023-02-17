Super seller? Electric Ram 1500 REV reservations are already full

The Ram 1500 REV had a super week after debuting on Super Bowl Sunday.

The all-electric pickup was featured in an ad during the game as Ram opened the reservations book.

Less than a week later, it's already full, even though the full-size truck isn't scheduled to enter production until the end of 2024. Ram has not announced how many reservation slots were made available.

Visitors to the RamRev.com website are instead offered to register for updates, the Ram 1500 Revolution Forum first reported.

ELECTRIC RAM 1500 REV SECRETS REVEALED DURING SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

The Ram 1500 REV shares its body with the conventional versions of the pickup, but rides on a unique battery-powered platform.

Full specifications have not been announced, but Ram said it will perform as well, if not better, than its competitors in the growing segment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

One feature it's expected to offer that the others don't is a range-extending gasoline motor option that can be used on the longest trips to avoid having to stop for a lengthy charging session.

The commercial also shows that the upscale interior on top models will have a video monitor for the front passenger, above the glove compartment.

A front trunk, or frunk, under the hood is also likely on fully electric versions, and the truck in the commercial is equipped with the RamBox bedside storage compartments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ram has not said when more information will be available.