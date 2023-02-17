Expand / Collapse search
Super seller? Electric Ram 1500 REV reservations are already full

Pickup was featured in a Super Bowl commercial

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ram 1500 Revolution pickup revealed Video

Electric Ram 1500 Revolution pickup revealed

Packed with features

The Ram 1500 REV had a super week after debuting on Super Bowl Sunday.

The all-electric pickup was featured in an ad during the game as Ram opened the reservations book.

Less than a week later, it's already full, even though the full-size truck isn't scheduled to enter production until the end of 2024. Ram has not announced how many reservation slots were made available.

Visitors to the RamRev.com website are instead offered to register for updates, the Ram 1500 Revolution Forum first reported.

ELECTRIC RAM 1500 REV SECRETS REVEALED DURING SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

The Ram 1500 REV goes on sale in late 2024.

The Ram 1500 REV shares its body with the conventional versions of the pickup, but rides on a unique battery-powered platform.

REV is short for Ram Electric Vehicle.

Full specifications have not been announced, but Ram said it will perform as well, if not better, than its competitors in the growing segment.

One feature it's expected to offer that the others don't is a range-extending gasoline motor option that can be used on the longest trips to avoid having to stop for a lengthy charging session.

The 1500 REV shares its body with conventional Ram trucks.

The commercial also shows that the upscale interior on top models will have a video monitor for the front passenger, above the glove compartment.

The Ram 1500 REV's dashboard has a monitor for the front passenger.

A front trunk, or frunk, under the hood is also likely on fully electric versions, and the truck in the commercial is equipped with the RamBox bedside storage compartments.

Ram has not said when more information will be available.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.