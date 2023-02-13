Expand / Collapse search
Electric Ram 1500 REV secrets teased during Super Bowl commercial

Full-size truck will have new tech

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup made its official debut in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night.

The innuendo-filled spot staring Jason Jones parodied pharmaceutical ads and promoted the truck as a treatment for "premature electrification," promising long range driving between charges.

Aside from the styling, the commercial did not reveal much about the truck, including exactly how far it can drive, or how much power it has, although the brand has previously indicated that it will have best-in-class figures when it goes on sale next year.

However, while the exterior was shown in full, and is clearly based on the current internal combustion engine Ram 1500, there was only a quick shot of the cabin, but it was worth a few words, if not a thousand.

SHOCK: THE ELECTRIC RAM 1500 REVOLUTION PICKUP HAS … 3 ROWS OF SEATS?

The Ram 1500 REV goes on sale in late 2024.

The Ram 1500 REV goes on sale in late 2024. (Ram)

As with the body, the interior appears to carry over the Ram 1500's design, including its large central touchscreen display, but what is located next to it is new.

The Ram 1500 REV's dashboard is equipped with a passenger-side screen.

The Ram 1500 REV's dashboard is equipped with a passenger-side screen. (Ram)

In front of the passenger seat can be seen a second screen, something that is not offered in the Ram 1500 today. The feature is available in several Jeep models, however, including the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer. It can be used to control the infotainment system and play live video while the vehicle is in motion, but has a filter on it that obscures its view from the driver for safety.

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer can be equipped with a passenger screen.

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer can be equipped with a passenger screen. (Jeep)

A seam running around the front panel that takes the place of a grille also indicates that the 1500 REV will have a front trunk, or frunk, like the Ford F-150 Lightning and General Motors electric pickups, but Ram has not confirmed this yet by showing it open.

The Ram 1500 REV appears to have a front trunk.

The Ram 1500 REV appears to have a front trunk. (Ram)

Jones said there are "options being designed to extend range in satisfying ways," which could be a cryptic reference to what Ram CEO Mike Koval has called a "class shattering" feature the truck will have.

Koval said the 1500 REV will be available with a range-extending gasoline engine, which would work as a generator on long trips so a lengthy stop to charge the battery would not be necessary.

The interior of the internal combustion engine-powered 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite has a dashboard that is similar to the Ram 1500 REV's, but cannot be equipped with a passenger side screen.

The interior of the internal combustion engine-powered 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite has a dashboard that is similar to the Ram 1500 REV's, but cannot be equipped with a passenger side screen. (Ram)

None of the other electric trucks from major brands are expected to offer a similar feature.

Ram is now taking reservations for the truck with a $100 deposit and the consumer website says deliveries will begin in the fourth-quarter of 2024, by which time Ford, GM and Tesla are expected to have several electric pickups on sale.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.