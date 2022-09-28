Expand / Collapse search
Ram Trucks
Published

New Built to Serve Ram 1500 pickup salutes EMS workers

Limited edition trucks honoring frontline workers

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

King of the dinosaurs

Ram's latest pickup tips its tailgate to America's emergency medical service workers.

The limited edition Ram 1500 is the latest in the brand's line of Built to Serve trucks.

Previous editions have honored firefighters and the U.S. military.

The package is available on the 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star in either Hydro Blue or Bright White paint.

RAM'S NEW PICKUP IS A FIRE TRUCK

The Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition is available in blue or white.

The Ram 1500 Built to Serve EMS edition is available in blue or white. (Ram)

It features American flag "Built to Serve" decals on the rear fender and blacked out elements including its grille, bumpers, unique 20-inch wheels and side steps.

The Built to Serve package includes logos and special trim.

The Built to Serve package includes logos and special trim. (Ram)

The interior has blue accent stitching that's special for the EMS truck, a "Built to Serve" plaque on the dashboard, black chrome trim, and rubber all-weather floor mats. Its cloth and vinyl sport seats have Velcro patches on the shoulders for uniform badges and PALS/MOLLE webbing on the back for gear.  

Blue stitching and a Built to Serve badge are included. 

Blue stitching and a Built to Serve badge are included.  (Ram)

The trucks are also equipped with the 1500's 4x4 Off-Road group package that comes with all-terrain tires, a heavy-duty suspension, an electronic locking rear differential tow hooks, skid plates and a hill-descent control.

DODGE, RAM PORSCHE AND TESLA NAMED MOST ‘APEAL’-ING AUTO BRANDS

Pricing starts at $56,810 for trucks with a 3.6-liter V6, but a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is optional and active EMS workers qualify for a $500 discount, as do the spouses of those killed in the line of duty.

Production is slated to begin later this year and the EMS truck will be followed by one for law enforcement personnel. 

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.