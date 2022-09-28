New Built to Serve Ram 1500 pickup salutes EMS workers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ram's latest pickup tips its tailgate to America's emergency medical service workers.

The limited edition Ram 1500 is the latest in the brand's line of Built to Serve trucks.

Previous editions have honored firefighters and the U.S. military.

The package is available on the 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star in either Hydro Blue or Bright White paint.

It features American flag "Built to Serve" decals on the rear fender and blacked out elements including its grille, bumpers, unique 20-inch wheels and side steps.

The interior has blue accent stitching that's special for the EMS truck, a "Built to Serve" plaque on the dashboard, black chrome trim, and rubber all-weather floor mats. Its cloth and vinyl sport seats have Velcro patches on the shoulders for uniform badges and PALS/MOLLE webbing on the back for gear.

The trucks are also equipped with the 1500's 4x4 Off-Road group package that comes with all-terrain tires, a heavy-duty suspension, an electronic locking rear differential tow hooks, skid plates and a hill-descent control.

Pricing starts at $56,810 for trucks with a 3.6-liter V6, but a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is optional and active EMS workers qualify for a $500 discount, as do the spouses of those killed in the line of duty.

Production is slated to begin later this year and the EMS truck will be followed by one for law enforcement personnel.