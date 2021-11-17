Expand / Collapse search
Electric Nissan Ariya priced from $47,125 and Brie Larson chose this one

Compact SUV has 300 miles of range

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Nissan has opened the order books for the electric 2023 Ariya ahead of deliveries scheduled to begin in fall of 2022.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya will have a starting price of $47,125.

The 2023 Nissan Ariya will have a starting price of $47,125. (Nissan)

The compact SUV is initially available in four trims with starting prices ranging from $47,125 to $60,125 before electric vehicle incentives are factored in.

The Nissan Ariya features compact SUV size.

The Nissan Ariya features compact SUV size. (Nissan)

The entry-level Ariya Venture+ features a 238 hp front-wheel-drive powertrain and an estimated 300 miles of driving range per charge, while the top of the line Platinum+ comes with a 389 hp all-wheel-drive system and 265-mile range. 

Deliveries of the 2023 Nissan Ariya are scheduled to begin in fall 2022.

Deliveries of the 2023 Nissan Ariya are scheduled to begin in fall 2022. (Nissan)

The Ariya is set to become Nissan's second all-electric model after the Leaf and is sized to compete against an array of vehicles including the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and Toyota bZ4X.

Nissan says the FWD Ariya will be able to accellerate to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds and the AWD model in 4.8 seconds.

Nissan spokeswoman Brie Larson reserved an entry level Venture+ with Boulder Grey Pearl and Black Metallic exterior and the standard Charcoal Grey interior as part of a social media campaign announcing the launch of the program.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos