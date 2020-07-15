Electric Nissan Ariya to take on Tesla Model Y with 300-mile range, $40G price

A decade after Nissan launched the Leaf with bold predictions about the brand's future electric car growth, it is finally adding a second model to the lineup: the Ariya crossover.

The Nissan Rouge-sized model will be offered in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions with two battery pack sizes and a maximum range of 300 miles per charge when it goes on sale in the U.S. late next year.

The dramatically styled utility vehicle features a nearly flat floor with open space between the driver and front passenger’s feet, dual widescreen digital displays and virtual, capacitive-touch controls hidden in a wood grain strip on the dashboard.

The Ariya will also be available with the latest version of Nissan’s ProPilot Assist driver aid, which allows for hands-free driving in a highway lane as facial recognition technology ensures the driver keeps their eyes on the road in case of emergency.

Nissan has sold almost 500,000 Leafs globally since it went on sale in 2010, but only 12,365 in the U.S. in 2019.

Nissan says pricing will start at approximately $40,000, which is $10,000 less than the cheapest Tesla Model Y, which is similar in size and has a range of 316 miles with all-wheel-drive. However, the 300-mile range only applies to two-wheel-drive Ariyas with the larger battery pack option, while estimates for other configurations have not been announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP