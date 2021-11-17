Electric Toyota bZ4X SUV debuts with 250 miles of range

The all-new electric Toyota bZ4X will launch with an estimated range of 250 miles per charge when it goes on sale in the U.S. in mid-2022.

The Rav4-sized compact SUV will come with a standard front-wheel-drive powertrain with 201 hp and a 71.4 kWh battery pack, while a 215 hp all-wheel-drive model will get a slightly larger 72.8 kWh pack that Toyota has not yet rated for range.

The bZ4X is the first of a planned lineup of seven "Beyond Zero" electric models that it will introduce by 2025.

Pricing hasn't been released, but the specifications suggest it will line up against vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The bZ4X will also be equipped with Toyota's latest safety technology, which includes automatic emergency braking and lane-center adaptive cruise control with enhanced detection for bicycles, motorcycles and guardrails, as well as the ability to use a smartphone as a digital key. Energy saving features include the use of an efficient heat pump-style climate control system and radiant heaters for the footwells to reduce the need for heated air in the cabin.

One feature Toyota has yet to confirm for U.S. availability is a steer-by-wire system that uses a yoke-style wheel and will be offered as an option in Japan.