'New' electric Hyundai Grandeur luxury sedan is 35 years old

Hyundai is going back to the future for its latest electric car concept.

The South Korean brand has restored a 1986 Grandeur sedan with all electric power.

The original Grandeur was Hyundai's first luxury model and essentially a rebadged version of a Mitsubishi design.

The update swaps the internal combustion engine for an all-electric powertrain and LED grid lighting that creates a retro pixel effect.

Inside, the interior has been redesigned with large digital displays, strips of ambient lighting and mid-century style seats upholstered in velvet and leather that's secured by laces on the backs.

Rear passengers are also treated to overhead lighting that gives the cabin the look of a fancy hotel bar.

The car celebrates the 35th anniversary of the model and promotes the brand's design unit and electrification, which has begun in earnest with the introduction of the Ioniq 5 SUV that was inspired by 1980s automotive and digital design trends.