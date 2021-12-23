This electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is for hacks

Only hacks drive the Ford Mustang Mach-E. At least the yellow ones.

A startup called Gravity has launched a customized Mustang Mach-E into the New York City Taxi fleet.

The all-electric SUV is the first of 50 Mustang Mach-Es and Tesla Model Ys the company plans to deploy in the city and has begun picking up passengers in The Big Apple.

The vehicle is an all-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 with the extended battery pack option, which has a driving range of 312 miles between charges, which is nearly double the distance a typical cab covers per day.

Along with the requisite yellow and black paint job, the Mustang Mach-E also features a panoramic glass roof for sightseeing and a rear seat entertainment system display with music, videos, maps and a selfie cam.

Gravity has a charging base in midtown Manhattan where the vehicle can fill up overnight and riders pay the same rates as any taxi in the system.

Several Tesla Model 3 sedans are already operated by other NYC Taxi companies.