Electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup: Here's how to watch the reveal

Joe has already taken it for a joyride, but the official debut of the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is yet to come.

Ford offered the world a sneak peek at its first electric full size pickup on Tuesday when President Biden visited the Michigan factory where it will be built and let him take a prototype for a spin ahead of a reveal event planned for Wednesday night.

The pickup is set to be the most powerful model in the F-150 lineup thanks to dual electric motors that were visible in a stripped chassis Biden got to take a look at, which houses a battery between its rails and also appears to be equipped with a fully independent suspension system.

The F-150 Lightning shares its body with the other F-150 models, but has a unique front design that features a full-width light bar over a blocked-off grille area.

It's not scheduled to go on sale until early next year, but more details will be released tonight during Wednesday night's event, which will be hosted from Ford's Dearborn, Mich., headquarters and livestreamed across several platforms. Ford will also broadcast the event on billboards in New York City's Times Square, the Las Vegas Boulevard and other locations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The online version can be seen on Ford's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages starting at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The F-150 Lightning will face competition from the Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV when it hits showrooms, while an electric Chevrolet Silverado with a range of up to 400 miles per charge will follow at an unspecified date.