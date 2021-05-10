Shock: Electric Ford F-150 to be named Lightning

The first all-electric Ford F-150 will be called the Lightning when it goes on sale in 2022.

The name has previously been used on high-performance versions of the F-150, most recently in 2004.

Ford hasn't released any technical details on the full-size pickup, but has said that it will be the most-powerful F-150 in the lineup.

More information will come when the F-150 Lightning is revealed during an online event on May 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said last year that it will be a real truck for real truck buyers.

"Simply put, this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a workhorse, not a showhorse destined for a shiny garage filled with four other luxury cars. It’s not for never-nevers -- never tow, never haul – it’s for serious truck owners," Farley said.

The F-150 won't be the first full-size electric pickup on the market if things go to plan. The Lordstown Endurance, GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck are all currently scheduled to enter production late this year.