Electric Ford F-150 Lightning: Here's how much money it saves over gas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup will be hitting the streets soon, and now we have an idea of how much it will cost to go cruising in one.

A window sticker for an entry-level $41,669 F-150 Lightning 4x4 with a standard range battery that provides 230 miles of driving per charge that was posted to an F-150 fan forum shows the EPA figures for energy efficiency and the annual cost of electricity a typical owner will use.

Ford hasn't confirmed the finality of the figures on the sticker, but it says the full-size truck has an efficiency rating equivalent to 68 mpg and a $950 annual fuel cost, which is calculated using an average home electricity price of $.14 per kilowatt-hour.

FILLING A GAS-POWERED VEHICLE CAN STILL BE CHEAPER THAN CHARGING AN ELECTRIC ONE.

That's significantly less than it costs to drive the most efficient gasoline powered version of a 4x4 F-150, which is the PowerBoost hybrid model that requires $2,750 worth of gasoline at $4.25 gallon. Other models cost at least $3,000 to drive 15,000, while the high performance F-150 Raptor tops out at $4,250.

RECORD GAS PRICES: THESE PICKUPS HAVE THE LOWEST FUEL COSTS

Another sticker for an $50,375 F-150 Lightning with the 320-mile extended range battery shows the same annual cost and opting for the top of the line $93,709 Platinum only adds $50 for an even $1,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latter figure is exactly the same as the only other electric pickup currently on sale, which is the midsize Rivian R1T.

The F-150 Lighting is essentially sold out for the first year deliveries, which are scheduled to begin this spring.