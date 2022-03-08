Record gas prices: These pickups have the lowest fuel costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Consumers looking to buy the most efficient vehicle don't usually start in the pickup truck aisle, but people who need a pickup do have choices when it comes to fuel economy.

Improvements in engine technology, a shift toward smaller turbocharged motors and the hybridization of powertrains have all contributed to an increase in MPG across the pickup segment. Diesel engines are also hanging in there on the largest vehicles, but differences in the price of fuel mean the MPG rating isn't always the bottom line when comparison shopping and a little math is required to figure out which model will save you the most money at the pump over the long haul.

The EPA lists and frequently updates the total fuel cost a typical owner can expect if they drive their vehicle 15,000 miles annually, and these are currently the lowest in each size segment.

COMPACT: FORD MAVERICK HYBRID

The Maverick hybrid is a front-wheel-drive pickup with a 191 hp powertrain that can tow up to 2,000 pounds and haul a payload of 1,564 pounds. I has the lowest annual fuel cost of any pickup by far at $1,450 and is also available as a non-hybrid with all-wheel-drive and a 250 hp engine that still costs a reasonable $2,150 to drive each year.

MIDSIZE: HONDA RIDGELINE

The crossover-style Ridgeline is significantly larger than the Maverick, but comes with a 280 hp V6, all-wheel-drive, a 5,000-pound towing capability and a combined fuel economy rating of 21 mpg that will burn $2,600 worth of gasoline annually.

FULL SIZE: FORD F-150 POWERBOOST HYBRID

The Ford F-150 is offered with a number of powertrain options, but one of the most potent is also the most efficient. The Powerboost hybrid combines a turbocharged V6 with an electric motor to deliver 430 hp, 570 lb-ft of torque and 25 mpg combined $2,150

ELECTRIC: RIVIAN R1T

The Rivian R1T is currently the only light duty electric pickup on sale. The only version of the GMC Hummer EV that hit the market in December is classified as a heavy duty truck, which means it doesn't need to post any EPA ratings. As for the R1T, its combined efficiency is equivalent to an internal combustion engine truck that gets 70 mpg and its estimated annual fuel cost is just $950, if you charge it at home.

