Here's what a $93,709 F-150 Lightning electric pickup looks like

The Ford F-150 Lightning goes on sale this week.

Reservation holders for the all-electric pickup can start placing firm orders starting on January 6 ahead of the first deliveries scheduled to begin this spring.

The full-size truck is being offered in a range of models that starts with the $41,669 F-150 Lightning Pro work truck, which comes with a 426 hp/775 lb-ft all-wheel-drive system, a driving range of 230 miles per charge, a 2000-pound payload capacity and 5,000-pound tow rating.

A 536 hp powertrain, a larger battery with a 300-mile range and towing capability up to 10,000 pounds are all available on higher trims. And they do get high.

A fully-loaded F-150 Lightning Platinum painted Star White and equipped with Max Recline lie-flat front seats checks out at $93,709, making it the most expensive F-150 by over $10,000.

You get what you pay for, however. The Platinum comes with Ford's hands-free Blue Cruise highway driving system, a 360-degree camera, trailer backup assist, Nirvana leather upholstery and a built-in 9.6 kWh inverter with power outlets for tools that can also double as a home generator during a blackout.