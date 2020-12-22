Expand / Collapse search
Electric Ford F-150 drifts through the snow in new video

Most-powerful F-150 showing off its skills

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford’s been dashing through the snow, but not in a sleigh.

The automaker has posted video of an electric F-150 prototype being tested at a winter development facility.

The crew cab truck wears the body of the last-generation F-150 and is equipped with a substantial bash plate for slamming through snowdrifts.

The electric F-150 will feature a unique version of the 2021 F-150's style.

The electric F-150 will feature a unique version of the 2021 F-150's style. (Ford)

Whoever is behind the wheel clearly knows what they’re up to as they drift the full-size crew cab on and off of a twisty track plowed into the snow.

Ford didn’t provide any new technical details to go along with the clip, but has previously confirmed that the electric F-150 will be the most-powerful model in the lineup when it goes on sale in 2022.

For now, that honor belongs to the "electrified" 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos