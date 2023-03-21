First Electric Ford Explorer revealed, but you can't buy it in the US

Ford has put the E in the Explorer. Two ways.

The automaker has revealed the first electric vehicle to use the Explorer name, but it was designed for Europe, not the USA.

The German-made compact SUV uses the same electric vehicle platform that underpins the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron and will be built in Germany.

"Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles," said Martin Sander, general manager of the Ford Model e electric car division in Europe.

"Steeped in our American roots but built in Cologne for our customers in Europe, it is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives."

Ford has not revealed how much power or driving range the Explorer will have, but said it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes at the fastest public charging stations.

Both the ID.4 and Q4 e-tron are available in models with up to 295 hp and the ID.4 comes in a rear-wheel-drive configuration that offers 275 miles of range.

The Explorer will be available with rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive at prices starting below 45,000 Euros, which is around $48,500 at today's exchange rates.

That's well below the base price of the electric Mustang Mach-E that's currently on sale in Europe and starts at 62,900 euros ($67,800) in Germany.

The five-passenger Explorer features a large touchscreen infotainment system display that can be tilted to reveal a lockable storage compartment..

Ford will announce pricing and full specifications for the car later this year and emphasizes that it is not meant for export to the U.S. Ford said in 2021 that an entirely different American-market electric Explorer was in the works using its own electric platform.