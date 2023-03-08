Ford launches a 'Men's Only Edition' Explorer SUV and it's terrible

Ford has unveiled a "Men's Only Edition" of the Ford Explorer, but no one would want to drive it.

The SUV does not have functional windshield wipers, a heater, turn signals, or a rearview mirror, and it is missing many other common features.

This is not because Ford does not think men need them, but because they would not exist if women had not invented them.

The entirely fake model is featured in a new advertisement saluting International Women's Day and Women's History Month and the many innovations of the past and present developed by women engineers and inventors.

EYES OFF THE ROAD? FORD IS DEVELOPING AUTOMATED TECH THAT WILL LET DRIVERS DOZE OFF

Ford has set up a website highlighting many of the women responsible for the various features.

Among them are actresses Hedy Lamarr, who developed a communications system that helped build the bedrock of cellular, Wi-Fi and GPS technology, and Florence Lawrence, who designed the first brake and turn signals. Gladys West, a mathematician who worked on satellite technology, also contributed to the development of GPS, which enables in-car navigation systems today.

Early 20th century British journalist and racing car driver Dorothy Levitt is credited with being the first person to use a handheld mirror to see the cars behind her during a race and wrote that women drivers should keep them handy, leading to their incorporation in production cars in 1914.

The website also features Dorothée Pullinger, who ran a company, Galloway Motors, that developed a vehicle designed for women them that incorporated a rearview mirror, smaller steering wheel and raised seats for easier access.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Mary Anderson, an Alabama entrepreneur primarily involved in real estate and farming, is responsible for the windshield wiper, after watching a New York City trolley driver have difficulty seeing in the rain.

"He would reach his arm outside the window, and sometimes he would even have to stop the car to get out to clear the window," Rini Paiva, executive vice president of selection at the National Inventors Hall of Fame, told Fox Weather.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She actually worked with the designer to come up with the idea and ended up filing a patent that ended up being granted pretty quickly in the early 1900s," Paiva said.

The commercial will be shared across Ford's social media channels.