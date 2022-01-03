Electric Chevy pickup and Hyundai 'droid' coming to CES

The tech world is flocking to CES this week -- some of it virtually due to the COVID surge -- and that includes several automakers showcasing their latest electric vehicles and new mobility solutions.

Here's what to expect from three major brands and a new American startup:

General Motors CEO Mary Barra is making a remote keynote address on Wed., Jan 5, where she will unveil the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup in full for the first time. The full size truck will be built on the same Ultium platform as the GMC Hummer EV and feature a maximum range of 400 miles per charge, a panoramic glass roof and a four-wheel steering system that improves its maneuverability.

CHRYSLER AIRFLOW

The electrification of the Chrysler brand will be previewed with the Airflow Concept, which was teased during Stellantis' recent software day event. The automaker has previously said the all-electric SUV is "closer than you think and more than a pure concept."

HYUNDAI MOBILE ECCENTRIC DROID

Hyundai has been getting into alternative forms of transportation in recent years through the design of giant walking vehicles and purchase of the Boston Dynamics, maker of those creepy robot dogs, but its latest creation is a cute little four-wheeled helper. The Mobile Eccentric Droid, or MobED, is designed as a self-propelled multi-use platform that can climb stairs while transporting just about anything from boxes to a bassinet.

MULLEN FIVE EV

New California-based automaker Mullen will provide more information about the Five EV all-electric SUV it debuted at last fall's L.A. Auto Show, where it was voted the Top SUV Zero Emission Vehicle. The Five EV is scheduled to enter production at a factory being built near Memphis, Tenn., in late 2023 with an estimated range of 325 miles per charge, a top speed of 155 mph and $55,000 starting price.