©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The electric Chevrolet Silverado won't be on sale until 2023

Will trail Ford F-150 Lightning to market

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
General Motors Chief Executive Engineer for full-size trucks Jaclyn McQuaid enters The Fox Garage with Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu to talk about the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado.

The first all-electric Chevrolet Silverado will be revealed at CES in January, but you won't be able to buy it until early 2023.

The Silverado EV will be built on GM's Ultium electric car platform.

The Silverado EV will be built on GM's Ultium electric car platform. (GM)

GM's head product executive, Doug Parks, confirmed the date during Deutsche Bank's AutoTech conference, Automotive News reported.

That means the Silverado EV will trail the electric Ford F-150 Lighting to market by about a year. The F-150 is currently slated to begin deliveries next spring.

The Silverado EV will be built on the same Ultium electric vehicle platform that makes its debut this year under the GMC Hummer EV pickup and will be offered in a model with a range of 400 miles between charges.

The Silverado EV will feature a four-wheel steering system to improve its maneuverability.

The Silverado EV will feature a four-wheel steering system to improve its maneuverability. (Chevrolet)

Chevrolet has also revealed that it will be available with a four-wheel severing system and an "expansive" glass roof.

A glass roof will be available on some trims.

A glass roof will be available on some trims. (Chevrolet)

General Motor's CES press conference is scheduled for January 5.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos