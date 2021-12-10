The electric Chevrolet Silverado won't be on sale until 2023

The first all-electric Chevrolet Silverado will be revealed at CES in January, but you won't be able to buy it until early 2023.

GM's head product executive, Doug Parks, confirmed the date during Deutsche Bank's AutoTech conference, Automotive News reported.

That means the Silverado EV will trail the electric Ford F-150 Lighting to market by about a year. The F-150 is currently slated to begin deliveries next spring.

The Silverado EV will be built on the same Ultium electric vehicle platform that makes its debut this year under the GMC Hummer EV pickup and will be offered in a model with a range of 400 miles between charges.

Chevrolet has also revealed that it will be available with a four-wheel severing system and an "expansive" glass roof.

General Motor's CES press conference is scheduled for January 5.