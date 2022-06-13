Electric Chevrolet Blazer EV revealed ahead of official debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chevrolet is starting to build some buzz around the first electric Blazer.

The automaker has released the first full image of the all-electric 2024 Blazer EV that is scheduled to go on sale next spring.

The midsize SUV is built on the same Ultium electric vehicle platform as the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq and is shown in its sporty SS trim.

Specifications have not yet been announced, but the Ultium platform can accommodate powertrains good for up to 1,000 horsepower and over 400 miles of range.

The Lyriq will initially be offered in a 340 horsepower rear-wheel-drive model that can go 312 miles between charges, but a 500 hp all-wheel-drive model will be added to the lineup next year.

Chevrolet has described the Blazer as affordable and will be following it with a smaller Equinox EV that will have a starting price under $30,000.

Rather than an off-roader, it will be in the same vein as the current street-focused Blazer and compete with a variety of electric vehicles, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

More information on the Blazer EV will be released on July 18 when it makes its full official debut.