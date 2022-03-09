Chevrolet Blazer EV SS to battle the Ford Mustang Mach-E

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The muscle car wars are going electric. Make that the muscle SUV wars.

Chevrolet has announced the upcoming reveal of an all-electric Blazer EV SS, which will be the brand's first high-performance electric vehicle when it goes on sale next year.

A teaser video of the vehicle doesn't show much other than its charge port, but GM CEO Mary Barra previously said a Blazer EV model was on the way that would be built on the company's Ultium electric vehicle platform. The Ultium platform has the capability of accommodating powertrains with up to 1,000 hp, as in the GMC Hummer EV, although that's probably more than the Blazer EV will have.

What it will do is compete against the Ford Mustang Mach-E that is available in a GT model with 480 hp, but the Chevy could be larger than the compact Ford if it continues to fill the midsize SUV segment the current gas-powered Blazer competes in.

That's likely to be the case as Chevrolet is also launching a compact Equinox EV next year that starts below $30,000. Chevrolet hasn't said anything about pricing for the Blazer EV SS, but its expected to be the top model in a full lineup of trims.

The Blazer EV SS will be fully unveiled later this year before it goes on sale next spring as a 2024 model year vehicle.