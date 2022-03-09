Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chevrolet
Published

Chevrolet Blazer EV SS to battle the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The electric muscle car wars are about to begin

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT aims to be an electric muscle SUV. Ride along as Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The muscle car wars are going electric. Make that the muscle SUV wars.

The electric Chevrolet Blazer EV SS will be unveiled this year.

The electric Chevrolet Blazer EV SS will be unveiled this year. (Blazer)

Chevrolet has announced the upcoming reveal of an all-electric Blazer EV SS, which will be the brand's first high-performance electric vehicle when it goes on sale next year.

The Blazer EV SS has a power charging port cover.

The Blazer EV SS has a power charging port cover. (Chevrolet)

A teaser video of the vehicle doesn't show much other than its charge port, but GM CEO Mary Barra previously said a Blazer EV model was on the way that would be built on the company's Ultium electric vehicle platform. The Ultium platform has the capability of accommodating powertrains with up to 1,000 hp, as in the GMC Hummer EV, although that's probably more than the Blazer EV will have.

The Blazer EV SS will be Chevy's first high performance electric vehicle.

The Blazer EV SS will be Chevy's first high performance electric vehicle. (Chevrolet)

What it will do is compete against the Ford Mustang Mach-E that is available in a GT model with 480 hp, but the Chevy could be larger than the compact Ford if it continues to fill the midsize SUV segment the current gas-powered Blazer competes in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's likely to be the case as Chevrolet is also launching a compact Equinox EV next year that starts below $30,000. Chevrolet hasn't said anything about pricing for the Blazer EV SS, but its expected to be the top model in a full lineup of trims.

The Equinox EV will be offered in a sporty RS trim.

The Equinox EV will be offered in a sporty RS trim. (Chevrolet)

The Blazer EV SS will be fully unveiled later this year before it goes on sale next spring as a 2024 model year vehicle.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos